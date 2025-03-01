Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.