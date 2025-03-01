Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Gray Television updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $374.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $656,443.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,256.44. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

