Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $29.07 on Friday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

