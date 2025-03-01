Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Monash IVF Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Monash IVF Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monash IVF Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.