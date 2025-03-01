Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Monash IVF Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Monash IVF Group alerts:

About Monash IVF Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic, and IVF treatment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.