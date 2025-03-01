Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $555.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Ethical Investment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.