Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.76. 317,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 194,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Polyrizon Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polyrizon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Polyrizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

