Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HPYT)

Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF (TSE:HPYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:HPYT opened at C$9.86 on Friday. Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.38 and a 1-year high of C$11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.