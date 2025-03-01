GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

GCM Grosvenor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.67 and a beta of 0.56.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

