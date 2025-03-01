PSI Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

PSI Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.47. 176,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 333,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

PSI Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

About PSI Group

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

