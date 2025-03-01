CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.76. 36,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 96,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

The stock has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 23.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

