CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.18 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

