The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGABL stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

