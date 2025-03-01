Stellantis (EPA:STLAP) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Stellantis (EPA:STLAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.16 ($12.67) and last traded at €12.27 ($12.79). Approximately 6,833,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.95 ($13.49).

Stellantis Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.01.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.