Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. 2,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

