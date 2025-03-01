Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 291.9%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 291.9% from the January 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
BUG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $36.81.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
