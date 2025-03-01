West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,502 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Up 4.6 %

Carvana stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.08 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

