101,838 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

