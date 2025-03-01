iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

