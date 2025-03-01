Williamson Legacy Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. FMR LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

