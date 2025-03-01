Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.06.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $272.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.91. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

