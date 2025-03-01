Providence First Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,651,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,870,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after buying an additional 104,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PFF opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

