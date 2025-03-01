Williamson Legacy Group LLC Sells 8,203 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises 0.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,360,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,049 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 773,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

