US Bancorp DE Sells 62,747 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,422,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $113,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

