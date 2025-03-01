WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 301 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

