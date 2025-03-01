WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.