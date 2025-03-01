Mary Winter Sells 2,716 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Mary Winter sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $10,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of MULN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.46. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $47,100.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
