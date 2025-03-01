Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

