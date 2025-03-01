Connable Office Inc. Sells 24,767 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

