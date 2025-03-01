Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after buying an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

