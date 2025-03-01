Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,463,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.