Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.