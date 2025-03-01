Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 298,815 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,815 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $386,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

