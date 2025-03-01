49,120 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Acquired by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.
About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
