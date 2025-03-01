Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 259,867 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $637,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 315,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 216,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

