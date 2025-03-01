Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Billion Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,191,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $708.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.