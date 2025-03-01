WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

