Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $573.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

