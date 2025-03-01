Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.