Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 715 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,074,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $366.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

