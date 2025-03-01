Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $33.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEBK
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Stock Average Calculator
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.