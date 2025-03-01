Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up 1.0% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSE:EAT opened at $164.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

