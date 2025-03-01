Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6199 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Fortescue Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $21.10 on Friday. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

