JSB Financial Inc. (JFWV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20.

JSB Financial Price Performance

JFWV stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. JSB Financial has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.