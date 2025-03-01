Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PSF opened at $20.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.73%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.