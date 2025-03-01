Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Core Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $74.20 on Friday. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

