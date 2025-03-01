Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $21.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
NYSE MLM opened at $483.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $475.10 and a one year high of $633.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.13 and a 200 day moving average of $545.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
