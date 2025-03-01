Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $21.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NYSE MLM opened at $483.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $475.10 and a one year high of $633.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.13 and a 200 day moving average of $545.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

