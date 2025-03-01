SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 420,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,246,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

