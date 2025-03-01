Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Trimmed by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,910 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 414,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,461,001. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

