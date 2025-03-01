Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 751 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after acquiring an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,726 shares of company stock worth $24,662,800. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

