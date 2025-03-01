Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 15,595 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

